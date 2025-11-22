Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Invests $414,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 31.8% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $212.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average is $60.38. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $112.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

