Swiss National Bank Purchases 75,800 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $245,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,384,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,554,672,000 after purchasing an additional 524,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,192,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,049,017,000 after buying an additional 314,860 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter valued at $1,877,760,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cintas by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,095,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,749,000 after buying an additional 28,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,877,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,373,000 after acquiring an additional 59,162 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS stock opened at $185.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $180.39 and a one year high of $229.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

