National Fuel Gas Company $NFG Holdings Lifted by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 9,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 355.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 0.6%

NFG stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. National Fuel Gas Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.57.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%.The company had revenue of $456.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research lowered National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

