Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,728,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 40.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 767,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,902,000 after acquiring an additional 222,577 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,400,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,120,000 after acquiring an additional 197,214 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at $21,549,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $17,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ATR shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.00 price target (down from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $161,010.99. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,737.98. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total transaction of $340,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,743.56. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $121.59 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.23 and a fifty-two week high of $174.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $961.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.55 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

