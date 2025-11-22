Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $6.46 Million Stake in Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 115.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 47.4% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Paylocity by 248.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $148.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.83. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $408.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.53 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 13.75%.The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities set a $245.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Paylocity from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Paylocity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $220.00 target price on shares of Paylocity and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,737 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $249,520.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,945.85. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

