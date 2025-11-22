Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $5.12 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 380,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avantor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 191,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Avantor by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 83,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.81, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Avantor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Avantor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,000. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVTR

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.