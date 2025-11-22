VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT Shares Sold by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC cut its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 8.6%

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $100.20 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.