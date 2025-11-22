WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,658 Shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF $SCYB

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 365.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 177,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 138,961 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 114,400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,761,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,609,000.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $26.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.32.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

