WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,162,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,231,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,583 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 64.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,610,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,766 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,037.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,260,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,459,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of FBND opened at $46.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $46.86.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.