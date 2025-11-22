SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 382.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,726 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $4,590,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 24,590 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 950,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 711,296 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 268.8% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 353,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 257,534 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.190 EPS. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.50%.

In related news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 300,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,107.25. The trade was a 43.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 338,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,601.15. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

