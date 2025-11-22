WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Acquires 262 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $1,819,154,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 550.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,332,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,116,000 after buying an additional 3,666,521 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 31.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,646,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,820,000 after buying an additional 3,519,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,298,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,910,186,000 after buying an additional 3,380,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $581,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.85.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.9%

ABBV opened at $236.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $417.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

