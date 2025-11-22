Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Position in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 365.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,312 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 28,788 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 35.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Rubrik by 282.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rubrik by 28.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 3,222.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 6,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $489,711.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 516,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,306,014.64. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 406,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,667,607.68. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 131,966 shares of company stock worth $10,356,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBRK shares. FBN Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.31. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.20. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $309.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

