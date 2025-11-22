WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,676 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 158.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 56.9% in the second quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 23,181 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 145.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 19,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.96 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

