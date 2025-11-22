ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 $UWM Shares Purchased by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UWM. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 16.4% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 118,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 102.3% in the second quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 12.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 58,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Trading Up 5.4%

NYSEARCA UWM opened at $43.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38. ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $51.87.

About ProShares Ultra Russell 2000

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

