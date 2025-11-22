WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF $PRFZ

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,959,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,728 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3,737.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 265,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after buying an additional 258,415 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 505,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after buying an additional 95,537 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 146,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 71,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after buying an additional 53,998 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $46.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

