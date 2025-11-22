Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 7,507 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company $GT

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 15,810 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 896,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 56,665 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.1% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $12.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.22%.The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

Featured Stories

