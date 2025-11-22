iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.7% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after buying an additional 24,729,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

IVV opened at $662.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $672.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $638.37. The company has a market capitalization of $695.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

