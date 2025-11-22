Tableaux LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Tableaux LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 376,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,836,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272,592 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,941,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,964,000 after acquiring an additional 817,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $50.12 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.6481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

