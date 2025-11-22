Tableaux LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Tableaux LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,264,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,413,000 after purchasing an additional 161,894 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,262,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,809,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,459,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,566,000 after buying an additional 39,545 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,290,000 after buying an additional 239,192 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,759,000 after buying an additional 98,460 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of VOE opened at $172.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $176.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

