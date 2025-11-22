Tableaux LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Tableaux LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Novem Group raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV opened at $122.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $124.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.30 and its 200-day moving average is $119.59.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

