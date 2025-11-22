Tableaux LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF $DFGX

Tableaux LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,651 shares during the period. Tableaux LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,348,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,923,000 after purchasing an additional 411,664 shares in the last quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,147,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,294,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 378,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after buying an additional 192,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,952,000.

DFGX stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.99 and a 12-month high of $54.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a $0.556 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

