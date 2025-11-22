Tableaux LLC Acquires New Position in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Tableaux LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 61.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 224,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,646,000 after buying an additional 85,835 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,484,000 after buying an additional 81,139 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 996,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,843,000 after acquiring an additional 34,708 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 426,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,244,000 after acquiring an additional 33,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,777,000 after acquiring an additional 29,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TM opened at $197.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.80. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $211.24. The firm has a market cap of $266.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.49. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 billion. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.249-15.249 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

