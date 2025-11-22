Tableaux LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Tableaux LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFSV. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,772,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,673 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,462,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,198,000 after buying an additional 1,452,290 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 117.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,671,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,690 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,210,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,495,000 after acquiring an additional 758,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 69.1% during the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,658,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,823,000 after acquiring an additional 678,179 shares during the last quarter.

DFSV stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.59. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

