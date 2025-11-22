Tableaux LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July $XBJL

Tableaux LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. Tableaux LLC owned about 1.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBJL. Encompass More Asset Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 296.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of XBJL opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.55. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $36.51.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

