Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,844 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,675,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,581,000 after buying an additional 51,463 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,876,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,402,000 after acquiring an additional 190,680 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,686,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,962,000 after acquiring an additional 81,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,846,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,219,000 after purchasing an additional 568,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,440,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,646,000 after purchasing an additional 235,117 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $93.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average is $93.55. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.