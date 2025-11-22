Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 3,192 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 407.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,666,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,444,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,074,984,000 after buying an additional 6,607,982 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,839,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,364.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289,692 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $343,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,035 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $87.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average of $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.44 and a 1 year high of $145.08.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business had revenue of $25.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 55.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Target from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Target from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.97.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

