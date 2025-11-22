Tableaux LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR

Tableaux LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000. Tableaux LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XAR opened at $220.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $137.09 and a 52-week high of $254.09.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

