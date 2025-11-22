Panmure Gordon Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PayPoint (LON:PAY)

PayPoint (LON:PAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Panmure Gordon in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,100 price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 119.56% from the stock’s previous close.
PAY stock opened at GBX 501 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £318.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99. PayPoint has a 1 year low of GBX 501 and a 1 year high of GBX 870. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 693.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 724.84.
PayPoint (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 29.25 earnings per share for the quarter. PayPoint had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 11.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPoint will post 56.9500056 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.
