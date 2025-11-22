Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Purchased by Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP raised its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1,280.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,016 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 2.5% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $55,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Stryker by 2,368.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd now owns 57,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,631,000 after purchasing an additional 54,885 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 206.0% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 41,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the sale, the director owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at $954,600,714.24. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 522,618 shares of company stock valued at $185,577,237. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Stryker Stock Up 2.2%

Stryker stock opened at $368.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $369.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.