Sfmg LLC Has $439,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Sfmg LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,711,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,996,807,000 after purchasing an additional 841,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,619,489,000 after buying an additional 291,271 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amgen by 6.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,521,339,000 after acquiring an additional 274,488 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,454,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,387,695,000 after acquiring an additional 243,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Amgen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,525,000 after acquiring an additional 52,734 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total transaction of $1,058,659.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. This trade represents a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $343.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.90.

Amgen Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $337.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $181.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.99 and a 200-day moving average of $292.31. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $345.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

