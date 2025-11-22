Head-To-Head Review: Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) & Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fujitsu and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fujitsu N/A N/A N/A Taboola.com 1.34% 8.12% 4.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fujitsu and Taboola.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fujitsu 0 0 0 0 0.00 Taboola.com 0 4 4 0 2.50

Risk & Volatility

Taboola.com has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Fujitsu.

Fujitsu has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Fujitsu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Taboola.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fujitsu and Taboola.com”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fujitsu $23.31 billion 2.16 $1.45 billion $0.45 59.38 Taboola.com $1.77 billion 0.65 -$3.76 million $0.08 49.50

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fujitsu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Fujitsu on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC’s, desktop PC’s, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions. It also provides cyber security solutions, including cyber security consulting, managed security servies, and security operation and advanced threat centers; internet of things, artificial intelligence platform and solutions; and software products comprising FUJITSU Software Infrastructure Manager and FUJITSU Software ServerView Suite. Further, the company offers electronic components, such as semiconductor packages and batteries. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries; the public sectors; and services providers. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

