Rhumbline Advisers Sells 28,291 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,557,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,291 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Mastercard worth $875,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,421,213,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $4,238,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mastercard by 38.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,378 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 25.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,372,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,580,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,475,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,098,695,000 after purchasing an additional 931,132 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard stock opened at $540.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The stock has a market cap of $485.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $563.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $569.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $638.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Compass Point set a $620.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $652.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

