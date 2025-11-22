Banzai International (BNZI) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Banzai International to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Banzai International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banzai International -233.45% -1,082.13% -74.79% Banzai International Competitors -134.85% -88.30% -15.54%

Volatility and Risk

Banzai International has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banzai International’s competitors have a beta of 1.47, meaning that their average stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Banzai International $10.65 million -$31.51 million -0.19 Banzai International Competitors $2.09 billion $124.80 million 1.24

This table compares Banzai International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Banzai International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Banzai International. Banzai International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Banzai International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Banzai International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Banzai International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banzai International 1 0 1 0 2.00 Banzai International Competitors 455 1107 988 25 2.23

Banzai International currently has a consensus price target of $260.00, indicating a potential upside of 20,372.44%. As a group, “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 48.00%. Given Banzai International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Banzai International is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Banzai International competitors beat Banzai International on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Banzai International Company Profile

Banzai International, Inc., a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events. The company serves healthcare, financial services, e-commerce, technology, media, and other industries. Banzai International, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bainbridge Island, Washington.

