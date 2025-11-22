Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Increases Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Welltower by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,289,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,792,000 after buying an additional 2,614,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,012,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,303,484,000 after acquiring an additional 723,887 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Welltower by 41.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,384 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,467,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,164,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,935,000 after purchasing an additional 532,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Up 1.2%

Welltower stock opened at $199.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.17. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $201.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $203.00 target price on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $182.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.