Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $14.76 Million Stock Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $14,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 14.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $575.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on AppLovin from $850.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.27.

Insider Activity

In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $1,393,362.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,954.44. This trade represents a 38.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $97,636,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,133,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,131,095.72. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,900 shares of company stock valued at $123,646,538. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Trading Down 0.1%

APP stock opened at $520.26 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $745.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $611.23 and its 200-day moving average is $469.95. The firm has a market cap of $175.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The business’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

