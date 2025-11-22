Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,816 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Texas Instruments worth $361,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $711,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Texas Instruments by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,086 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,500,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,768,000 after buying an additional 1,888,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after buying an additional 1,731,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,816,773,000 after buying an additional 1,426,360 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $159.40 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,098.51. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

