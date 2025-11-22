Southern Company (The) $SO Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,922,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,210 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Southern worth $176,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.1% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO stock opened at $89.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average of $92.44. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.83. The stock has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Southern to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.03.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

