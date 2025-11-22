The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX is New World Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,864,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,023 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 75.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. New World Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of TJX Companies worth $353,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCG Investment Co bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,620,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,045,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 66.6% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 30,779 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. First American Bank now owns 138,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total value of $4,464,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,634,629.83. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.90.

TJX Companies stock opened at $151.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $152.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.10. The company has a market cap of $168.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.72%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

