133,861 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS Bought by Tableaux LLC

Tableaux LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 133,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000. Tableaux LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,630.2% during the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCS opened at $20.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.0759 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

