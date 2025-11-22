Tableaux LLC Buys Shares of 92,015 The New York Times Company $NYT

Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,000. New York Times makes up 0.4% of Tableaux LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tableaux LLC owned approximately 0.06% of New York Times at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in New York Times by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of New York Times by 7.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 3.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Valueworks LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.3% during the first quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

Insider Activity at New York Times

In related news, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $330,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,778.80. The trade was a 27.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Times Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE NYT opened at $64.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $65.14.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $700.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.01 million. New York Times had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New York Times from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on New York Times from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on New York Times

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.