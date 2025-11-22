Tableaux LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November $UNOV

Tableaux LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 232,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,381,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November makes up approximately 0.6% of Tableaux LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tableaux LLC owned 10.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNOV. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 242.3% during the first quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC now owns 966,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,826,000 after purchasing an additional 684,289 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth $822,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.5%

BATS UNOV opened at $37.27 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $36.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $85.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.30.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

