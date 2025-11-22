Tableaux LLC Buys Shares of 48,479 Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Tableaux LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,101,000. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 1.1% of Tableaux LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,976,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.14.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $223.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.99 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.The company had revenue of $768.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $238,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,883,340.93. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Dailey bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $217.03 per share, with a total value of $108,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,872.86. This represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,450 shares of company stock worth $314,663 and sold 7,420 shares worth $1,889,171. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

