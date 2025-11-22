Tableaux LLC Invests $4.43 Million in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,000. Nebius Group comprises about 0.3% of Tableaux LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at $462,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,046,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,042,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,268,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.71.

Nebius Group Stock Down 1.6%

Nebius Group stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. Nebius Group N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of -108.13 and a beta of 3.29.

About Nebius Group

(Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.