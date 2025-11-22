Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 1,598 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $36,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $725.91 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $735.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $656.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $595.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total transaction of $6,628,979.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,937.66. This trade represents a 30.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

