Tableaux LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Tableaux LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,706,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,072,000 after buying an additional 958,633 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,599,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,051 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,786,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,084,000 after purchasing an additional 272,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 22,293,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,154,000 after purchasing an additional 149,649 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $59.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average is $58.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $62.20.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

