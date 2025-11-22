Stevens Capital Management LP Buys 5,374 Shares of Incyte Corporation $INCY

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 94.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Incyte by 6.4% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 46.1% in the second quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 20.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Incyte Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $109.28.

Insider Activity

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.61. Incyte had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Heeson sold 3,074 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $289,017.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,238.82. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $60,613.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,033.84. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,227 shares of company stock valued at $396,327. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Incyte from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Incyte from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.77.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

