PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,573,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.11% of PDD worth $164,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,047,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PDD by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,035,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,859,000 after buying an additional 2,956,249 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in PDD by 899.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,985,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,489,000 after buying an additional 8,086,620 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,526,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 7,753,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,674,000 after acquiring an additional 525,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of PDD stock opened at $113.24 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $139.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PDD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Macquarie set a $165.00 price objective on PDD and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on PDD from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $146.00 target price on PDD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

