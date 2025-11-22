White Pine Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,617 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU

White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 109.0% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 183.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,562.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter.

EZU stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $60.17. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $46.02 and a 12-month high of $61.45.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

