Insider Selling: Figma (NYSE:FIG) CAO Sells $28,924.97 in Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) CAO Tyler Herb sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $28,924.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,827.69. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tyler Herb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Tyler Herb sold 43,357 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $1,904,673.01.

On Monday, November 3rd, Tyler Herb sold 3,133 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $150,916.61.

Figma Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Figma stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68. Figma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $142.92.

Figma ( NYSE:FIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.66. The business had revenue of $274.17 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Figma’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Figma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Figma from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Figma in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Figma to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Figma from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Figma from $70.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Figma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

Institutional Trading of Figma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Figma during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Figma in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000.

Figma Company Profile

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

