Swiss National Bank Has $167.74 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of NXP Semiconductors worth $167,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,350,245 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,916,895,000 after buying an additional 184,295 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,731,044 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,419,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,474 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,237,369 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,799,783,000 after acquiring an additional 103,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,571,644 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,212,425,000 after purchasing an additional 204,547 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,693,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $891,975,000 after purchasing an additional 353,782 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,281.88. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $1,733,087.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,416.75. The trade was a 30.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $191.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.11. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $255.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

